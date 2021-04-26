Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and a plus-3 rating while logging 18:07 of ice time during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Van Riemsdyk has been pressed into service with Justin Schultz (lower body) out of the lineup and figures to fill the void on the second defense pairing while the latter heals up. The 29-year-old has two points in 12 games and isn't likely to yield significant fantasy dividends.