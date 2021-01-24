Van Riemsdyk will be in the lineup Sunday against the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Van Riemsdyk will make his debut for the Capitals in place of Nick Jensen on the third defense pairing. Having never eclipsed the 20-point barrier in a single season, the 29-year-old has yet to establish himself as a fantasy-worthy asset.
