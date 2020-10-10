Van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Capitals on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Van Riemsdyk spent a lot of time as a healthy scratch with the Hurricanes last season, as he played 49 games and recorded eight points. The 29-year-old will have an opportunity to carve out a more consistent role with the Capitals, but his ceiling is as a third-pairing defenseman.
