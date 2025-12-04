Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Earns two assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.
Van Riemsdyk ended a nine-game slump when he helped out on goals by Sonny Milano and Ryan Leonard in the first period. In that stretch, van Riemsdyk was also scratched five times. The 34-year-old is in a part-time role this year, competing with Dylan McIlrath and Declan Chisholm for third-pairing minutes. Van Riemsdyk is at four points, 14 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances.
