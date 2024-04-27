Van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not return to Friday's game against the Rangers.
Van Riemsdyk took a huge hit against the boards that resulted in an interference penalty by Matt Rempe. Van Riemsdyk immediately left the ice and returned to the locker room. He logged 3:27 of ice time prior to getting injured. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 on Sunday.
