Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) left Sunday's preseason contest against the Sabres, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist before leaving the game Sunday. An update on his status should be available in the coming days before Washington's preseason tilt with the Red Wings on Thursday. The veteran blueliner scored a career-high 23 points in 75 games last season.