Van Riemsdyk signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Capitals on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Van Riemsdyk has served as a healthy scratch more often than not this season, but the Capitals value his veteran presence and the depth he provides on the blue line. Through nine games this year, he's recorded a goal, eights shots and 13 blocked shots.

