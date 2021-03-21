Van Riemsdyk signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Capitals on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Van Riemsdyk has served as a healthy scratch more often than not this season, but the Capitals value his veteran presence and the depth he provides on the blue line. Through nine games this year, he's recorded a goal, eights shots and 13 blocked shots.
More News
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Role not expected to change•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Pots goal•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Draws into lineup•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Earns one-year gig in Washington•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Finally scores a goal•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare two-assist outing•