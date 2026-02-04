Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Gathers helper Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Van Riemsdyk has played in eight straight games, which is a product of the Capitals having dealt with some injuries on the blue line. He snapped an 11-game point drought with his helper on an Anthony Beauvillier goal in the third period. Van Riemsdyk is up to seven points, 24 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 44 outings this season, mainly in a third-pairing role.
More News
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Records assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Earns two assists in win•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Scores vs. Ottawa•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Practicing Saturday•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Won't practice Friday•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Supplies two helpers•