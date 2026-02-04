Van Riemsdyk logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Van Riemsdyk has played in eight straight games, which is a product of the Capitals having dealt with some injuries on the blue line. He snapped an 11-game point drought with his helper on an Anthony Beauvillier goal in the third period. Van Riemsdyk is up to seven points, 24 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 44 outings this season, mainly in a third-pairing role.