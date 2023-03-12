Van Riemsdyk recorded two assists in a 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Van Riemsdyk rewarded the Capitals after they signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract extension earlier in the day. He has seven goals and 21 points in 67 games this season. Van Riemsdyk has a goal and three points over his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet in seven of nine outings from Feb. 16-March 6.
