Van Riemsdyk recorded two assists in a 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Van Riemsdyk rewarded the Capitals after they signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract extension earlier in the day. He has seven goals and 21 points in 67 games this season. Van Riemsdyk has a goal and three points over his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet in seven of nine outings from Feb. 16-March 6.