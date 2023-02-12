Van Riemsdyk logged an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk helped out on Evgeny Kuznetsov's second-period tally. The 31-year-old van Riemsdyk has recorded six points in 16 contests since the start of January. The blueliner doesn't generate a lot of offense, but with 15 points through 55 contests, he's on pace for the best season of his career. He's added 117 blocked shots, 53 shots on net and a plus-7 rating.