Van Riemsdyk notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Van Riemsdyk ended a five-game slump with his helper on a Connor McMichael goal in the first period. Through 16 outings, van Riemsdyk has eight assists, 27 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He's over halfway to matching his production form 70 regular-season contests last year (14 assists), and he's set to be a fixture on the Capitals' third pairing.