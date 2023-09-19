Van Riemsdyk (upper body) is listed as healthy on the Capitals' training camp roster, which was released Tuesday.
Van Riemsdyk missed the last six games of 2022-23 with the injury. He posted a career highs in goals (seven), points (23) and blocked shots (160) over 75 contests last season. With the Capitals' defense starting out healthy, van Riemsdyk is likely to be limited to a third-pairing role initially.
