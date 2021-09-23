Van Riemsdyk could be in for a regular role following the departures of Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Regan speculates that -- based on remarks from management and coaches at the beginning of training camp -- Van Riemsdyk could regularly occupy one of the two vacant left defense spots following the offseason roster shuffle after spending the balance of the 2020-21 season as a reserve option. The 30-year-old notched a goal and three points in 20 games last season, and though a regular role would certainly help, it's likely not enough to significantly buoy his fantasy value outside of deeper formats.