Van Riemsdyk signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Capitals on Saturday.

The Capitals avoided trading Van Riemsdyk ahead of the March 3 deadline and have rewarded the 31-year-old with a hefty pay raise on his new deal. The New Jersey native is enjoying a career-high in goals (seven) and points (19) in 66 games this season and will be a mainstay on the Capitals blueline for the foreseeable future.