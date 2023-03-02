Van Riemsdyk recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Van Riemsdyk played 25:57 in the contest, in part due to injuries to Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body). The helper was van Riemsdyk's fourth in his last nine outings. The 31-year-old defenseman has a career-high 18 points with 71 shots on net, 139 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 63 contests overall. His role may increase going forward if either of his injured teammates need to sit out additional games.