Van Riemsdyk registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Van Riemsdyk has produced a pair of assists over his last three games. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points, 45 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 49 contests overall. He's a steady defensive presence for the Capitals, but he's also on pace for a career year on offense.