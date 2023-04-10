Van Riemsdyk (upper body) was in a non-contact jersey during Monday's morning skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Van Riemsdyk does not appear to be particularly close to a return as Washington begins the final week of the 2022-23 season. The 31-year-old defender has already posted a career-high seven goals and 23 points -- alongside a plus-10 rating -- in 75 games this season regardless of whether he suits up for any of the Capitals' final three games.