Van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not make the trip to Montreal on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Van Riemsdyk will be shelved for his second straight game as he continues to recover from his upper-body injury. The blueliner has been struggling offensively of late with zero points in his last six contests in addition to recording a mere six shots. Matt Irwin figures to remain in the lineup against Montreal in van Riemsdyk's stead.