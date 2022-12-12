Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

After a quiet first period, van Riemsdyk opened the scoring 3:25 into the second, the first of four straight goals for the Capitals. The 31-year-old snapped a 12-game point drought with the tally. The veteran defenseman doesn't contribute much on offense -- he has six points and 22 shots on net through 30 contests, but he's added 52 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating as a solid defensive presence.