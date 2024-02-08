Van Riemsdyk (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Van Riemsdyk was initially announced to be sitting out after the morning skate, but it's not a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old defenseman has two helpers over his last 10 games and was scratched four times in January, so he is far from an everyday player at this point. Ethan Bear will draw into the lineup Thursday.