Van Riemsdyk (upper body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus New Jersey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It will be the sixth straight game that van Riemsdyk will miss, ending his season. He has seven goals and 23 points in 75 games this season -- setting career bests in both categories.
