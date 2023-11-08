Van Riemsdyk (lower body) will not play Wednesday against the Panthers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Van Riemsdyk exited after logging just 1:34 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 victor over Columbus after getting his skate caught along the end boards. One of Hardy Haman-Aktell or Lucas Johansen will draw into the lineup while the 32-year-old defender will get another couple of days to heal before Washington is next in action on Friday against the Devils.