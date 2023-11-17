Van Riemsdyk (lower body) will return to the lineup against Columbus on Saturday, Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Van Riemsdyk will return following four games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 32-year-old defender managed just one point in 10 games while averaging 17:35 of ice time. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from the New Jersey native. With van Riemsdyk returning, either Dylan McIlrath or Hardy Haman-Aktell will need to be sent back to the minors.