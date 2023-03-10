Van Riemsdyk registered a goal, a plus-2 rating and four shots during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Van Riemsdyk continues to add to a career-year with new highs in goals (7) and points (19). The 31-year-old is in the final year of a two-year, $1.9 million deal with the Capitals and should garner plenty of interest during the offseason.