Van Riemsdyk tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, two hits and two blocked shots while logging 20:23 of ice time during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Bruins.

The marker was Van Riemsdyk's first point with the Capitals after joining the team as a free agent in October of 2020. The 29-year-old is likely to have difficulty securing regular ice time on a deep Washington defense corps now that Dmitry Orlov has returned from COVID-19 quarantine and therefore has very limited fantasy appeal.