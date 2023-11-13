Van Riemsdyk (lower body) was wearing a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Van Riemsdyk has missed the last three games with the injury, but he appears to be making solid progress by taking part in Monday's session. The 32-year-old seems unlikely to play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, but the Capitals have a light schedule this week so it's possible he returns for a weekend tilt against the Blue Jackets.