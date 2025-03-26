Van Riemsdyk produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

With the helper, van Riemsdyk reached the 20-point mark for the second time in three years. He's surged to the milestone, earning a goal and three assists over his last five outings. For the season, he has one goal, 19 helpers, 69 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 71 appearances as a defensive ace in the Capitals' bottom four.