Van Riemsdyk notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Van Riemsdyk ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. He was also scratched three times in that span. The 34-year-old still gets a majority of the playing time in a third-pairing role, but he'll occasionally sit out to allow Declan Chisholm or Dylan McIlrath a chance to play. Van Riemsdyk is at six points, 18 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances.