Van Riemsdyk (personal) was back with the club ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blackhawks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk had been offering decent fantasy value before missing Tuesday's matchup with Columbus for the birth of his child. In his last 10 outings, the blueliner managed one goal, five assists and 30 shots. Still, the return of John Carlson (face) will likely diminish minutes and roles throughout the defensive corp and van Riemsdyk may see his numbers drop as a result.