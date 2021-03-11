Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated his satisfaction with Washington's defense corps, indicating that Van Riemsdyk is likely to remain in a depth role for the forseeable future, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Van Riemsdyk has posted a single goal in seven games this season and has not drawn into the lineup since Feb. 7. The 29-year-old defender can be safely ignored for fantasy purposes until his prospects for playing time improve.
