Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated his satisfaction with Washington's defense corps, indicating that Van Riemsdyk is likely to remain in a depth role for the forseeable future, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Van Riemsdyk has posted a single goal in seven games this season and has not drawn into the lineup since Feb. 7. The 29-year-old defender can be safely ignored for fantasy purposes until his prospects for playing time improve.