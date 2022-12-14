Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Van Riemsdyk broke into the NHL in 2014-15 with Chicago and spent parts of three seasons there. He was able to get on the scoresheet against the Blackhawks with a second-period tally set up Alex Ovechkin, who went on to score his 800th career goal later in the game. Van Riemsdyk is much more of a defensive player, but he's chipped in three goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances this season. The defenseman has scored in each of the last two games.