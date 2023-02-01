Van Riemsdyk scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4- victory over the Blue Jackets.

Van Riemsdyk's first goal came on a long-range wrist shot that snuck through traffic and past Joonas Korpisalo in the first period, extending Washington's lead to 2-0. He'd add another tally in the second, working his way to the front of the net before burying a feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The two-goal game was certainly unexpected, as van Riemsdyk hadn't scored in his previous 19 contests. The veteran blueliner will head into the All-Star break with 14 points (six goals, eight assists), three shy of his career high of 17 that he set last season.