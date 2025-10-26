Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Senators.

The Capitals struggled to get anything going on offense all game long, but van Riemsdyk stepped up to score the Caps' lone goal with a backhander in the third period. This was his first goal of the season, though as a defenseman who rarely pushes forward, he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy upside in the near future.