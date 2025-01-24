Van Riemsdyk logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.
Van Riemsdyk ended an eight-game slump with the helper. The 33-year-old defenseman has added little outside of assists and blocks this season -- he has 14 helpers and 96 blocks while adding a plus-17 rating across 48 appearances. His lack of category coverage limits his appeal in fantasy, especially since he remains in a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Gathers helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: No points in December•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Bags apple Friday•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Dishes helper•
-
Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Hands out assist in win•