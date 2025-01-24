Van Riemsdyk logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Van Riemsdyk ended an eight-game slump with the helper. The 33-year-old defenseman has added little outside of assists and blocks this season -- he has 14 helpers and 96 blocks while adding a plus-17 rating across 48 appearances. His lack of category coverage limits his appeal in fantasy, especially since he remains in a bottom-four role.