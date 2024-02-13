Van Riemsdyk (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Van Riemsdyk will be out for a fourth straight game. The Capitals are off until Saturday's game in Montreal, so he'll have some extra time to recover if he is in fact still under the weather and not just a healthy scratch at this point.
