Van Riemsdyk sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Van Riemsdyk logged just 1:34 of ice time before exiting the contest. The Capitals don't play again until Wednesday, but it's not a positive sign he was ruled out prior to the first intermission. If van Riemsdyk misses time, Lucas Johansen or Hardy Haman-Aktell could be options to enter the lineup on the third pairing.
