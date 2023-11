Van Riemsdyk recorded an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk has picked up three helpers and a plus-2 rating over four games since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for four contests. The 32-year-old blueliner was listed on the third pairing but maintained top-four minutes with Martin Fehervary easing back into action. Van Riemsdyk is up to four helpers, 15 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 14 outings overall.