Van Riemsdyk emerged with a shorthanded assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the WIld.

This was the first point of the season for van Riemsdyk, who is averaging a career high in ice time at 20:08. He experienced a bit of a scare in the preseason when a puck struck his right wrist, but he seems fine in that regard. Van Riemsdyk doesn't see action on the power play and that's arguably the biggest roadblock to him possessing tangible fantasy value.