Van Riemsdyk (personal) won't play Tuesday versus Columbus, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.

Van Riemsdyk was absent from the morning skate to be with his wife for the birth of their child. The 31-year-old blueliner has compiled 23 points, 95 shots on goal and 152 blocks in 71 contests this campaign. Nick Jensen (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup.