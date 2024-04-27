Van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not play in Game Four on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Van Riemsdyk took a high hit from Rangers winger Matt Rempe during the first period of Friday's 3-1 loss and was not on the ice for Saturday's skate. The 32-year-old could be replaced by Nick Jensen (upper body) or Rasmus Sandin (upper body) should they be cleared to return, but both remain game-time decisions.