Van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not play in Game Four on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Van Riemsdyk took a high hit from Rangers winger Matt Rempe during the first period of Friday's 3-1 loss and was not on the ice for Saturday's skate. The 32-year-old could be replaced by Nick Jensen (upper body) or Rasmus Sandin (upper body) should they be cleared to return, but both remain game-time decisions.
