Van Riemsdyk will sit out Friday's training camp session while awaiting the birth of his child, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

With a baby on the way, the Caps probably won't rush van Riemsdyk back into the lineup, which means he figures to be a doubt for Sunday's preseason clash with the Bruins. With the veteran blueliner sitting out, it could open up additional opportunities for youngsters like Vincent Iorio to see some extra minutes in preseason.