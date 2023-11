Van Riemsdyk (lower body) won't make the trip for the Capitals' upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Friday in New Jersey, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Van Riemsdyk will also miss Saturday's game against the Islanders. The 32-year-old blueliner has collected just one assist through 10 contests this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status. With van Riemsdyk on the shelf, Hardy Haman-Aktell may draw into the lineup against the Devils on Friday.