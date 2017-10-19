Graovac (upper body) was deemed week-to-week by coach Barry Trotz, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It has been a disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign for Graovac, who has been held to less than seven minutes of ice time per game in his limited appearances in the game-day lineup. Now it seems the center will be sidelined for at least a week, if not more, with his upper-body malady. Even once cleared to return, the Ontario native will likely offer minimal return on investment considering the frequency with which he is watching from the press box.