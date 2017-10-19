Graovac (upper body) was deemed week-to-week by coach Barry Trotz, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It has been a disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign for Graovac, who has been held to less than seven minutes of ice time per game in his limited appearances in the game-day lineup. Now it seems the center will be sidelined for at least a week, if not more, with his upper-body malady. Even once cleared to return, the Ontario native will likely offer minimal return on investment considering the frequency with which he is watching from the press box.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories