Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Draws back into lineup Wednesday
Graovac will play on the fourth line Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Graovac played in the season opener but had been spelled by the pesky Nate Walker in recent contests. Playing alongside Jay Beagle and Devante Smith-Pelly, Graovac had a minus-1 rating and two penalty minutes, so his fantasy value is strictly confined to deeper formats that count peripheral stats like PIM's and hits even when he does enter the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...