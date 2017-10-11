Graovac will play on the fourth line Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Graovac played in the season opener but had been spelled by the pesky Nate Walker in recent contests. Playing alongside Jay Beagle and Devante Smith-Pelly, Graovac had a minus-1 rating and two penalty minutes, so his fantasy value is strictly confined to deeper formats that count peripheral stats like PIM's and hits even when he does enter the lineup.