Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Has contact during skate
Graovac (upper body) is "getting" closer to returning according to coach Barry Trotz, but no timetable has been given, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports. He did also have some contact during Monday's skate.
Graovac has missed Washington's last seven games. Even when he returns, Graovac was only averaging 5:13 per game before his injury so his role likely won't be all that large.
