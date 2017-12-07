Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Placed on waivers
Graovac was designated for waivers Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Graovac appears to be the odd man out as the Caps are expected to activate Andre Burakovsky (thumb) off injured reserve. The 24-year-old Graovac will be reassigned to AHL Hershey -- assuming he goes unclaimed -- where he has notched two points in four games this year. The center will likely remain on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the season as injuries inevitably pop up.
