Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Recalled by big club
The Capitals recalled Graovac (upper body) from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Graovac was sent to the minors on a long-term conditioning loan, so his promotion to the big club indicates he's no longer feeling the effects of his upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward is still technically on injured reserve, but he'll be eligible to return to the Capitals' lineup as soon as he's activated.
More News
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Headed for conditioning stint•
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Ruled out Friday•
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Has contact during skate•
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Won't join road trip•
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Considered week-to-week•
-
Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Suffers upper-body injury Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...