The Capitals recalled Graovac (upper body) from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Graovac was sent to the minors on a long-term conditioning loan, so his promotion to the big club indicates he's no longer feeling the effects of his upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward is still technically on injured reserve, but he'll be eligible to return to the Capitals' lineup as soon as he's activated.

