Graovac (upper body) will not suit up for Friday's clash with Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Graovac will miss his 10th consecutive outing due to his upper-body malady. Even prior to getting hurt, the center has been unable to secure a regular role in the lineup, as he served as a healthy scratch in four other contests. Considering the Ontario native is not guaranteed ice time even once give then all-clear, fantasy owners should probably consider other forward options.