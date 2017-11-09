Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Ruled out Friday
Graovac (upper body) will not suit up for Friday's clash with Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Graovac will miss his 10th consecutive outing due to his upper-body malady. Even prior to getting hurt, the center has been unable to secure a regular role in the lineup, as he served as a healthy scratch in four other contests. Considering the Ontario native is not guaranteed ice time even once give then all-clear, fantasy owners should probably consider other forward options.
