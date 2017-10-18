Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Suffers upper-body injury Tuesday
Graovac (upper body) was injured during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Maple Leafs
Graovac took a couple of hard hits in the first period, but was forced out of the game and did not return. Head coach Barry Trotz indicated that the 24-year-old forward is "likely to miss some time" with the injury during the post-game press conference, but would not elaborate further. Consider him day-to-day for the time being pending further updates.
