Graovac (upper body) is likely to take warmup before Friday's game against the Lightning, but he isn't expected to play, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports. However, he may play Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Based on this, it seems like we can write off Graovac returning Friday. Saturday is a possibility, especially since Graovac was just recalled from the AHL after a long-term conditioning stint.